Khloe Kardashian drops bombshell about Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble’s wedding

Reality TV mogul Khloe Kardashian has teased potential wedding plans of her mom, Kris Jenner, with her long-time partner, Corey Gamble.

While conversing with E! News, the 40-year-old daughter spoke about whether she thinks they will ever marry.

Khloe shared, “Nothing like a 70-year-old bride. I’m down. I don’t know if she’s going to wear white, but we’ll see.”

She also talked about if her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner would help plan her bachelorette party.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star quipped, "I might have to just do it," adding that her mother’s friends are “so much cooler than — no offense to my friends — than me and my friends."

"If I’m like, 'Where are the cool restaurants right now?' I ask my mom," Khloe noted.

For the unversed, the 69-year-old mother of Kardashian sisters and her 44-year-old boyfriend met at a party in Ibiza in 2014 for the first time.

Notably, their romance grew one year after Kris and her then-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, ended their 23 years of marriage in March 2015.

It is pertinent to mention that in April 2015, Kris made their relationship official with Gamble and they have been together for almost 11 years now.