Prince Harry stylist requests him for a ‘hair transplant' amid Invictus Games

Prince Harry’s former hairdresser is worried about the state of his hair

February 12, 2025

Prince Harry’s former hairstylist has given two cents about his hair.

The Duke of Sussex, who formerly went to celebrity hairdresser, Sam McKnight MBE, is told to get a transplant.

Recalling how Harry had ‘thick healthy crowning glories, just like mum,’ Sam wrote: ''It’s time Harry! Many moons ago, when you and your brother were young boys, you both had the most magnificent, thick healthy crowning glories, just like mum.

''Many an afternoon was spent with me thinning and shaping the topiary! 

''However, just like myself, the lush hedging is no more, a mere wisp or two of its former self.''

''All is not lost, however, a good short clip at the barbers (like your big brother has done recently) would look sharp and clean, and take years off that handsome face.''

The hairdresser wrote: ''If I were your age I’d go for a transplant, so much more natural these days, unlike the plug plants of yore.

