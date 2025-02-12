 
Geo News

Prince Harry told Meghan existence is 'lose lose situation'

Prince Harry is told to stay away from Meghan Markle amid career separation

By
Web Desk
|

February 12, 2025

Prince Harry is warned the presence of Meghan Markle will always be trouble for him.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has reportedly flown back home as Prince Harry carries forward the Invictus Games in Vancouver, is told to stay away from chaos.

PR expert Edward Coram James told the Mirror : "Meghan should leave the Invictus Games to Harry. It’s his project, and he’s more than capable of drumming up support and publicity for this incredible cause. Their joint brand has become tainted over the years — not through any fault of their own, but due to woeful PR.

He added: “Meghan’s presence was always going to be a lose-lose situation — damned if she did, damned if she didn’t. But ultimately, it’s a distraction for many people. That said, from a PR standpoint, she handled it well. She was engaged but not overbearing, affectionate but not too performative. Still, she needs to recognise that no matter what she does, her critics will say she’s making it about herself."

