Prince William poses the greatest challenge to Prince Harry’s UK return

Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his brother Prince William is the biggest obstacle to his return to the UK, claimed a royal expert.

Speaking with The Sun, Royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed that Harry cannot return to his family till he makes amends with the Prince of Wales.

He pointed out that tensions between William, wife Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan Markle remain unresolved, making reconciliation difficult.

“At the moment, it just seems that William and Catherine and Harry and Meghan just just can't get on, and that's the problem,

“I think the king. I mean, it's so sad for the king," he expressed concerns for King Charles.

The author further discussed claims that Harry is using his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in blackmailing Charles to get security in the UK.

“Well, if he [Harry] says that, then he's stupid," Arthur said. “And I feel very sorry for our King, because he doesn't get to see his grandchildren, which is sad."

“If he came to England with his children, Meghan and his children, they would be looked after.

“They'd be in the circle there, wherever he went, there'd be people looking after the King and Queen and other members of the royal family.”