Tarek El Moussa takes accountability for major mistake

Tarek El Moussa admitted calling is wife, Heather, by his ex's name

February 12, 2025

Tarek El Moussa just admitted a rather huge mistake that he made.

The 43-year-old real estate mogul revealed that he once, accidentally called his wife, Heather, by his ex, Christina Haack’s name.

He made this confession in a light-hearted behind-the-scenes video for his, Heather and Christina's new HGTV show titled, The Flip Off.

For the unversed, Tarek married Heather in 2021, three years after he divorced his wife of nine years, Christina, back in 2018.

As per a clip uploaded on Instagram, he could be seen laughing as Heather called out their contractor, Bryan, for calling her “Christina” by mistake.

Heather exclaimed, “[Bryan] called me Christina!”

Tarek, attempting to make Bryan feel better, stated that he also once addressed Heather as Christina, but insisted it only happened on “one” instance.

“I did that one time. I'm lucky to be alive,” he said, to which Bryan retorted, “I'm sure you've done it more than one time!”

“No just once. It was more than enough,” Tarek El Moussa replied cheekily.

Heather, then siding with her husband, chimed in the conversation, clarifying that the mix-up happened “at the beginning of [their] relationship,” which would have been at some time back in 2019.

