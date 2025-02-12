Alec Baldwin shares his love story about his wife

Alec Baldwin is married to Hilaria Baldwin for over 14 years. But candidly, he admitted he was not looking for a relationship when he first met her.

The pair has seven kids, and their chemistry and bond are quite visible to anyone who sees them.

But the Mission Impossible star fessed up; he did not want a girlfriend at the time when he met her, which he shared had nothing to do with his wife but his past.

The Rust actor married actress Kim Basinger in 1993 but split in 2002. "I had been married, got divorced. I dated another woman for off and on for quite a while. I'm like, 'I don't want to have a girlfriend. I don't,'" he remembered meeting Hilaria at a New York City restaurant in 2011.

"And so when I met [Hilaria], I was really like, 'Oh, God. I don't want to do this. I don't want to do this,'" he recalled as they tied the knot in 2012.

"But I mean, I fell madly in love with her. And I told my friends, and they were like, 'Oh, Jesus Christ. It's like a miracle,'" Alec concluded.