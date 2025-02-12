 
What happened between Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal?

Jake Gyllenhaa has also dated Taylor Swift

February 12, 2025

Taylor Swift's fans are convinced that she was the reason behind Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's falling out.

Gyllenhaal and Swift dated briefly in late 2010 to early 2011. Their relationship is often referenced in discussions about Swift's music. 

Reynolds and Gyllenhaal were known to be the best of friends after starring together in Life, a 2017 sci-horror film.

Some social media users have speculated that, as Ryan and Blake's friendship with Taylor might have put an end to Reynold's friendship with Jake.

 Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has been at the receiving end of backlash from Justin Baldoni sympathizers since his wife Blake Lively sued her "It Ends With Us" co-star.

Lately, a clip of Rebecca Ferguson was circulated online with claims that she refers to Reynolds while talking about an "absolute idiot" co-star.

"The Mission Impossible" actress's widely circulated clip contains remarks made during her "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast in 2024.

Rebecca Ferguson worked with Ryan Reynolds in 2017 sci-fi horror movie "Life".

During the interview, Ferguson shared a story about standing up for herself against a difficult co-star, but she didn't specify which movie or co-star she was referring to.

According to Justin Baldoni's supporters, she was talking about Ryan Reynolds. Others argued that she couldn't have said this about Reynolds because he dies in the movie and didn't share much scenes with Ferguson.

A large number of people said Jake Gyllenhaal could be the actor she was referring to.

Rebecca Ferguson, however, made it clear that it wasn't Tom Cruise or Hugh Jackman, with whom she worked on "Mission Impossible" and "The Greatest Showman," respectively.

