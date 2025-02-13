Mötley Crüe shares major update about Vince Neil's girlfriend post crash

Mötley Crüe has provided a positive update on frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani, following her hospitalization after a fatal private jet crash in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In a now-deleted social media post, the band announced that Andreani was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, along with a friend who was also aboard the aircraft.

However, the co-pilot remains hospitalized, according to Arizona's Family.

The crash, which occurred on Monday, resulted from a landing gear malfunction, leading the jet to collide with another aircraft.

According to Daily Mail, the accident claimed the life of 78-year-old pilot Joie Vitosky and left Andreani, 43, and two others with serious injuries.

Neil, who was celebrating his 64th birthday in Florida at the time, was not on board.

Despite suffering from five broken ribs, Andreani's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Additionally, she was en route to Buckeye, Arizona, for the Royal Crown’s three-day barrel racing competition, according to Neil’s close friend Lance Graves.

Due to her injuries, she will no longer be competing and will focus on her recovery.

Furthermore, the band also expressed their condolences to Vitosky’s family and announced plans to support them in the wake of the tragedy.

Neil, who had a long-standing professional relationship with Vitosky, is said to be deeply affected by the loss.