Christina Haack drops bombshell announcement about Anthony Anstead

Christina Haack is ready to face her second ex-husband, Anthony Anstead, after their divorce.

At the end of episode three of the HGTV show The Flip Off, which aired on Wednesday, February 12, the 41-year-old designer and actress revealed who she picked as the guest judge for episode 4 next week.

Haack broke the news while speaking on the phone with her opponents, her (Haack’s) first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae.

When Heather asked, “Have you picked the judge yet?” to which she replied, trying not to laugh, “My second ex-husband… Anthony Anstead.”

Heather yelled, “What?” while the 43-year-old Tarek threw his hands in the air and exclaimed, “Oh my god.”

The scene then showed a short preview of the 45-year-old Anthony in his role as a judge, in which he seemed to give both teams some tough love.

Standing next to Christina in the house she was flipping, the British TV host and car expert told her, articulating, “The small details in here are really driving me crazy.”

The preview ended with a cliffhanger because Anthony will also give his final decision to both teams.

For the unversed, the Extra actress and Anthony, who married in December 2018, got separated in September 2020 and finalised their divorce in June 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that before marrying her second husband, Christina was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2016.