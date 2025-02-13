'Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton breaks silence on secret struggle

'War & Peace' star breaks silence on secret struggle

Tuppence Middleton, known for her role as Lucy Branson in Downton Abbey, has opened up about her mental health struggles.

In her upcoming book Scorpions, the 37-year-old actress revealed how her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) has led to rituals like checking doors repeatedly, documenting appliances daily, and even fearing supermarket self-checkouts, per Daily Mail.

Shedding light on her struggles, Middleton shared, “My mind is full of scorpions. Devious, nimble little beasts that have occupied my head for the best part of 30 years.”

She added, “A cerebral itch, impossible to scratch. They wield their own special power over my brain, shaping the architecture and rhythm of my thoughts.”

“I know these creatures well, but they know me better. I am their dutiful puppet, stuck inside an endless loop of sleepless nights and watchful days. They answer to another name, this nest of scorpions: obsessive-compulsive disorder," the Lord of Misrule star mentioned.

Moving forward, Middleton confessed that due to her OCD, she is often late to work events and puts blame on transport delays.

She explained, "It is leaving the house that presents me with the biggest challenge. In the midst of my obsessive thought cycles, I might send a quick message to my agent/friend/family member to say I am running late. Transport issues, I'll say. Then I start my counting to eight routine again.”

For the unversed, despite fighting with OCD, the Shadowplay actress has worked in shows like Cleanskin, Possessor, Jupiter Ascending, and Our House.

It is pertinent to mention that Tuppence Middleton's book Scorpions will come out on February 27, 2024.