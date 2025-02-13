Ariana Grande recalls first 'special' meeting with Cynthia Erivo

Apart from being Wicked co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been close friends, and the time they first met was "special and emotional."



The Everyday hitmaker recalled the meeting on the podcast WTF With Marc Maro, sharing they both "cried."

"The first time we met, we sang together at Jon's house, and Stephen Schwartz accompanied us on the piano," she shared. "We sang 'For Good,' and it was really emotional. It was really special, and we felt really safe and good."

"I did, I cried my eyes out. Of course, I did," the Grammy winner said when the host asked whether she cried. "I think so. Yes, I think we were both crying for this whole thing."

The actresses have multiple times doubled down on their bond, as on the podcast, the 31-year-old looked back on the beginning of their friendship.

"The thing that was most important that we did was call each other up right away and say like, 'Hey, this is big and heavy and is going to require so much of us," she remembered.

"This is not going to work if we don't have each other's backs every second of this,'" the 7 Rings singer said. "It was literally one of our first calls."

"We just got very real right away and I was, like, 'I want you to know there's nothing that you can't talk to me about. There's nothing that you need to avoid; there's nothing that we can't work through together," the Into You singer added.

"We have to build a very true safety within each other, otherwise all of this doesn't work the same way. It just doesn't, and won't, and also, we deserve to have that safety in each other for this.'"

"That was a commitment that we made, and it grew from there," adding, "We continued to nourish that pact," Ariana concluded.