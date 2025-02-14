 
Prince Harry ‘happiness' as Meghan Markle leaves for ‘serious' reason

Prince Harry’s true feelings laid bare as Meghan Markle returns to America

Web Desk
February 14, 2025

Prince Harry is told he should be relieved that Meghan Markle has left him amid Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were together in Vancouver for the games, have now parted ways as Meghan Markle jets off to America.

Speaking about the temporary distance, Royal expert Hugo Vickers tells The Sun: "I think probably the main reason that she went back was to be with the children, because they obviously take that very seriously, and she had been away for four or five day.”

"Secondly, I think it's very important that Prince Harry should be concentrating on the participants of the Invictus games and supporting them.

"It's a much better look for the Games to have him there on his own, rather than it being a Meghan Markle Show, which it has been to some extent at the beginning.

“So I think that's really what it's about,” he noted.

