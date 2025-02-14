Robert Pattinson reveals major update on ‘The Batman Part II'

Robert Pattinson has treated his fans by giving a huge update about The Batman: Part II.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of his new film Mickey 17 in London, the 38-year-old actor confirmed that the much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 film will begin shooting later this year.

"I think at the end of the year? Robert told the outlet.

“And I know what it’s about but I can’t tell anyone, but it’s like, it’s very cool. It’s very exciting,” he added.

Acknowledging the movie delay, the star said, “it’s a while…everything feels so long ago because COVID just erased three years.”

Robert's confirmation comes after Warner Bros. pushed back the film's release date from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027.

Along with Pattinson, Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell are all expected to star in The Batman: Part II.