 
Geo News

Cheryl Burke's raw take on dating and celibacy revealed

Cheryl Burke opens up about her decision to stay single and celibate in a surprising revelation

By
News Desk
|

February 14, 2025

Cheryl Burke’s raw take on dating and celibacy revealed
Cheryl Burke’s raw take on dating and celibacy revealed

A renowned dancer and model, Cheryl Burke, is embracing single life and celibacy.

On Wednesday, February 12, Burke talked about her new lifestyle on iHeart Radio’s I Do, Part 2 podcast, sharing why she chose to stay single after her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022.

The 40-year-old dancer said, "I'm not dating and I'm choosing not to date.”

Burke was inquired if her last date was "over three hundred and sixty-five" days, to which she replied, "Oh, for sure."

"I still think guys are hot. That doesn't mean though, that they deserve me," the Dancing with the Stars alum added.

Burke went on to admit that she does not like one-night stands and describe herself as a "sober woman" who believes in "respecting and loving myself."

Per People, in August 2024, the I Can Do That alum shared she had been celibate for three years.

She also discussed this on the same podcast by saying, "The thing is, you have s*** with me, I fall in love fast. So like, this is not a good thing, right? So we're working through this. We're like, 'Okay, well, maybe it doesn't have to be so intense.’ I am such an intense woman ... it is what it is, it's who I am."

The Dance Moms star admitted that she had a different mindset about s***, but now she has realized "none of it is real."

"The only thing that was real with whatever happened physically [is] that you allowed for it to happen. And I think a lot of that maybe back in the day when I would have casual maybe relationships or intimacy, it really just continued to chip away at my soul because at the end of the day, that says a lot about me,” she concluded by saying.

For the unversed, Burke and Lawrence first met in 2006 and started dating in 2007.

After one year of dating, the couple broke up in 2008 and in 2017, they reconciled and got engaged on May 3, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Burke and Lawrence, who got married in San Diego, California, on May 23, 2019, filed for divorce in February 2022, which was finalised in September 2022.

Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Toni Collette shines at 'Mickey 17' premiere
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Queen Camilla presents students with their 'Star Reader' certificates
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
Meghan Markle seeks new star-studded friendships to rebuild Hollywood ties
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough video
King Charles meets 'kind people' in Middlesbrough
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
Colman Domingo reveals Denzel Washington's secret advice
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
King Charles breaks Prince Harry's heart with new decision
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco release first song together
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source
Blake Lively to enter new feud after Taylor Swift friendship reconsideration: Source