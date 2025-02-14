Cheryl Burke’s raw take on dating and celibacy revealed

A renowned dancer and model, Cheryl Burke, is embracing single life and celibacy.

On Wednesday, February 12, Burke talked about her new lifestyle on iHeart Radio’s I Do, Part 2 podcast, sharing why she chose to stay single after her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February 2022.

The 40-year-old dancer said, "I'm not dating and I'm choosing not to date.”

Burke was inquired if her last date was "over three hundred and sixty-five" days, to which she replied, "Oh, for sure."

"I still think guys are hot. That doesn't mean though, that they deserve me," the Dancing with the Stars alum added.

Burke went on to admit that she does not like one-night stands and describe herself as a "sober woman" who believes in "respecting and loving myself."

Per People, in August 2024, the I Can Do That alum shared she had been celibate for three years.

She also discussed this on the same podcast by saying, "The thing is, you have s*** with me, I fall in love fast. So like, this is not a good thing, right? So we're working through this. We're like, 'Okay, well, maybe it doesn't have to be so intense.’ I am such an intense woman ... it is what it is, it's who I am."

The Dance Moms star admitted that she had a different mindset about s***, but now she has realized "none of it is real."

"The only thing that was real with whatever happened physically [is] that you allowed for it to happen. And I think a lot of that maybe back in the day when I would have casual maybe relationships or intimacy, it really just continued to chip away at my soul because at the end of the day, that says a lot about me,” she concluded by saying.

For the unversed, Burke and Lawrence first met in 2006 and started dating in 2007.

After one year of dating, the couple broke up in 2008 and in 2017, they reconciled and got engaged on May 3, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Burke and Lawrence, who got married in San Diego, California, on May 23, 2019, filed for divorce in February 2022, which was finalised in September 2022.