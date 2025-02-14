Lisa Rinna shares honest confession about husband Harry Hamlin’s exes

A renowned American actress, Lisa Rinna, recently shared her feelings regarding her husband Harry Hamlin’s exes.

For the unversed, before Hamlin married Rinna in 1997, he was married to Laura Johnson from 1985 to 1989 and Nicollette Sheridan from 1991 to 1992.

He also dated Ursula Andress after their first meeting on the set of Clash of the Titans in 1979, and the couple’s son, Dimitri Hamlin, was born on May 19, 1980.

Rinna appeared on Who’s the A***ole? with Katya podcast, where she was asked if she missed being single.

The 61-year-old star responded by saying, “No, because I don’t remember. I don’t remember it.”

Rinna went on to share that she and her husband, Hamlin, talk more about his past relationships than about being single.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told host Katya, “I’m Harry’s third wife. That’s a lot. He’s been around, honey. F****. He’s got a baby mama. He’s got other wives and s****. We talk about that more than the single life.”

Moreover, the host inquired if she gets along with Hamlin’s exes, to which she replied, “I like Ursula. Ursula’s the baby mama. Ursula Andress.”

Rina sang praises of the former Bond actress by calling her “the most gorgeous woman on the planet. I love her.”

She added, “The others, I don't even, who are they? I don't even know. No, I don't. Who are they? I don't even know.”

“But Ursula, I pay homage to for sure,” the Good Advice star concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Rinna and Hamlin also have two daughters, Delilah Belle, 26, and Amelia Gray, 23.