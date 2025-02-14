Christine Brown breaks silence on marriage with David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown has set the record straight, shutting down rumours of marital trouble with husband David Woolley.

Taking to her Instagram, the 52-year-old posted a video, which started with a picture of her smiling.

“When I read that David and I are not happy,” the text on the screen read.

Then several pictures of Christine and David appeared in which they can be seen smiling and having fun together.

She also added a caption under her post that read, “I am always surprised with what I read about myself! Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier.”

Christine also made it clear that she and her husband are happy together, using hashtags like “no problems here,” “he’s stuck with me,” and “soulmate.”

For the unversed, the reality star was first known for being married to her ex-husband, Kody Brown, in a polygamous marriage.

She left the 56-year-old patriarch of the Brown family in November 2021 after 25 years of marriage, with whom she shares five children.

It is pertinent to mention that after more than one year of her divorce from Kody, the mother of five started her relationship with David in February 2023.

Christine and David got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot in October the same year.