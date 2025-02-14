Meghan Markle's service mentality questioned while she ‘flogs jam'

Experts have just come forward with their thoughts on this ‘great comedown’ of Meghan Markle, who boasted universal service before coming out ‘flogging jam’.

The comments are by British royal expert Hilary Fordwich, and she shared it all while speaking to Fox News Digital.

she started by saying, “The [Duke and Duchess of Sussex], who were going to change lives for the better, influence world opinion and leaders, improve the environment and declared their life of service with their ‘service is universal’ statement… it’s reduced to flogging jam.”

So its “Quite a comedown… with Netflix making a last-ditch attempt,” via Netflix House, a “rotating immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, food, drinks and much more.”

This led Ms Fordwich to ask, “One wonders if the proceeds from the jam will be donated to humanitarian causes.”

Perhaps “Is she going to feed them her jam? In keeping with their charitable and humanitarian causes, perhaps all the proceeds will be donated?”

Because otherwise, “While Meghan Markle claims to be ‘taking something ordinary and elevating it,’ as she worded in her series, she’s actually taking something others have already done… [She's] not helping others nor doing anything charitably.”

As “There isn’t a demographic this new endeavor appeals to, other than dedicated fans either side of the Atlantic or others who are curious, wanting to see if it’s any good,” which the expert added before signing off.