Robert Irwin shares his raw take on mental health struggles

Robert Irwin has opened up about the importance of mental health and urged his fans to speak up during tough days.

While conversing with Courier Mail, the 21-year-old Australian conservationist and TV personality talked about becoming famous after starting as a co-host on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year.

Articulating his thought, Robert said, “You know, I think it’s so important for someone like me, who is so chronically positive, to say, ‘I’m having a bad day.’”

He added, “We all do and it doesn’t matter who you are or what you do. It’s okay, even if you look like you are at the top of your game, to say, ‘I’m not doing so well today.’

“Whatever you have going on – if you’ve won the lottery or your fish just died – if you’re struggling, you’re struggling, and it’s really important to talk to someone about it,” the Growing Up Wild star emphasised.

Moving forward, Bindi Irwin’s brother went on to confess that he recently had a "mental health awakening" and that many "things" were "weighing heavily" on him.

“I have never been busier, my profile is at a higher level and it can be really difficult to prioritise mental health, but we all need to,” Robert stated.

The Wild Times alum mentioned that he wanted to use his profile "positively" and spread awareness about mental health to "help young dudes just to figure things out."

It is pertinent to mention that Robert is currently shooting for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa for the second time.