Prince Harry, Meghan Markle worst mistake in Hollywood is ‘costing everything' to fix

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has just come forward with why he thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be able to thrive in Hollywood.

He shared all these thoughts during a candid conversation with Fox News Digital, where the topic of their professional separation came up.

For those unversed, a friend of the Sussexes previously explained how the shift will work and noted, Prince Harry prefers to stay on the philanthropic side of things, all while allowing his wife to lean in on “entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures.”

And while Mr Fitzwilliams admits, “There is no reason why Meghan and Harry should not work separately on their projects, though they will sometimes appear together.”

“The problem the Sussexes have is they have monetized their rift with the royal family so ruthlessly,” that chances are slim for them to “be trusted by a great many Americans, especially with new bullying allegations made in Vanity Fair.”

It is pertinent to mention that the bullying allegations include Mehan being called a “mean girl” who often shift between “warm” and “cold”, often withholding her praise when things wouldn’t go her way.

This led to her being accused of throwing her people to the wolves”.