Pete Davidson gains 'opportunity' amid Kanye West, Bianca Censori divorce drama

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly headed for divorce.

After Page Six revealed sources' claim that Bianca has told Kanye she's "completely done" with him, the internet started buzzing with memes and speculation.

The social media users also brought up Pete Davidson, who famously dated Kim Kardashian after her high-profile divorce from Kanye.

A viral post on X (Formerly Twitter) features a headline about Kanye and Bianca Censori's rumoured divorce, followed by the caption, "Pete Davidson can do the funniest thing right now."

While another user added, "BREAKING: Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly split, planning for divorce. Somewhere out there, Pete Davidson is warming up."

"Bianca Censori about to be the next name on Pete Davidson’s infinity gauntlet," the third user noted, referencing the long-running joke that Pete "collects" famous exes like Thanos collects Infinity Stones in Avengers.

For those unaware, Pete Davidson and Kanye West have a feud over the former SNL host's relationship with the SKIMS founder.

The feud began in 2021, when the duo started dating following Kim's split from the rapper. While Kanye was ready to reconcile with Kim, he publicly lashed out at Pete multiple times, calling him "Skete" and mocking him even in music videos. The rivalry only ended after Pete and Kim's breakup in 2022.