Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about her love story with Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor-Joy recently shared insights into her relationship with her husband Malcolm McRae and how she met him.

The 28-year-old actress shared the story of how her love story with husband, musician Malcolm McRae, began, just ahead of their third anniversary.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the Queen’s Gambit star shared how she first met her musician partner, 30, in a music studio where their conversation began with an unexpected connection.

"We met in a music studio and he's like, I do. I love him. We're born on the same day. So that was the first thing he ever said to me," she recalled.

"He was like, "When's your birthday?" And I was like, "April 16th." He's like, "I knew it." I was like, "Oh no, this is, yeah." He's the absolute greatest," Anya added.

The Golden Globe winner gushed about her marriage stating, “I just feel like I am encouraged to grow in the most unexpected and beautiful ways because he provides a soil that's, like, really nutritious and safe.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and her partner secretly tied the knot in New Orleans nearly three years ago before later going on to have a second wedding in Venice, in October 2023.