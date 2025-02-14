Meghan Markle's 'mystery' Seattle stopover raises eyebrows

After joining Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Canada, Meghan Markle returned to California to be with the couple's children.

The Duchess of Sussex brought some gifts for Archie and Lilibet and said they would be supporting Harry from their home in Montecito.

A report on her journey back home has revealed that it could have cost up to £24,000 and produced 6.6 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

According to GB News, the 43-year-old made the three-hour flight without Prince Harry, burning approximately 800 gallons of fuel.

The publication reported that Harry and Meghan are believed to have used the same £7million aircraft for their outbound journey last week.

"The CO2 emissions from the flight weigh the equivalent of a large elephant, despite the couple having previously been recognised as environmental role models," said the report in GB News.

It said the Bombardier CL-600 luxury jet departed Vancouver at 2.06pm local time on February 11, landing in Seattle at 2.40pm.

After a 30-minute stopover, the aircraft took off again at 3.14pm before touching down at Santa Barbara Airport at 5.01pm.

The report did not mention the reason behind Meghan's stopover in Seattle.

Her Seattle stopover is the second mystery involving Meghan's activities since her return without her husband, Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex earlier shared her Instagram story with a song created by her nephew, who goes by the stage name of Alhanii.

People were surprised to see Meghan use the song created by the son of Thomas Markle Jr., her half-brother who has publicly attacked her and Prince Harry.

Her Instagram story featuring the souvenirs she brought for her Children seemed to suggest she might have repaired relationship with her half-brother or she gets along well with his son.

As for her Seattle stopover, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike, has already proposed a spinoff set in Seattle for Mike and Rachel.

In the show, Mike Ross and Rachel Zane leave New York to start a public interest law firm in Seattle. Harvey Specter and Donna Paulsen also move to Seattle to work with Mike and Rachel.

The theory that her Seattle stopover might have something to do with "Suits" spinoff sounds far-fetched but it would certainly stir a debate online.