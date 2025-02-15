Pete Davidson calls out relentless judgment over his dating life

The SNL alum opened up about the scrutiny he had faced about his romantic relationships since after dating Ariana Grande in 2018, noting that it happened just because he is "ugly."

Davidson candidly revealed how much it is to navigate the criticism.

"It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly," he told Page Six. "Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood."

The comedian went on to say, "But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like, five years and it made my life a living hell."

Davidson further noted, "It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest-ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating."

Speaking about his dating history, he detailed it as "some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women," noting that his breakups were free of drama. "When it’s ended, it’s been cool."

Currently, Davidson’s relationship status is single. "Over the last six months, I’m not dating. I’m starting to turn my life around,” he shared.

Following his five-month romance with Grande, Davison linked with Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley, and then dated Kim Kardashian for 9 months. His most recent speculated relationship was with Madelyn Cline, from whom he split in July 2024