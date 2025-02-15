James Van Der Beek gushes over wife Kimberly for taking care of him amid health scare

James Van Der Beek spent some quality time with his partner Kimberly on Valentine’s Day.

On February 14, the Dawson’s Creek alum took to his official Instagram account to express his gratitude and love for his wife for taking care of him amid his health scare.

“I remember our first #valentinesday… waking up early in that apartment in New York to quietly dec it out with cheap drugstore decorations I’d bought,” he looked back. “All I wanted to do was take care of you. I never once thought there’d come a time when I’d need you to take care of me. But have you ever.”

Van Der Beek went on to say, “I’d like to say I chose my Valentine wisely. But I didn’t have any choice. I was a goner from the moment you interrupted me mid-sentence telling a friend I was ready to meet the real deal.”

“@vanderkimberly thank you for being on this Earth. Thank you for sticking by me. And thank you for being a guiding light in the lives of everyone lucky enough to know you. I’ll fall for you a million times over. Happy Valentine’s Day," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that in November 2024, the actor told People that he had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer.