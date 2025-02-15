 
Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's Oscar nod for 'Wicked'

Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande began dating in the summer of 2023

February 15, 2025

Ethan Slater is proud of his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, after she secured an Oscar nomination for her role in Wicked.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the 32-year-old actor praised his girlfriend, describing her as an “incredible” artist.

"I’m unbelievably proud of her,” said Ethan. “She worked so hard.”

He further told the outlet that “She and [co-star] Cynthia [Erivo] worked so unbelievably hard to not only make this movie and be the best versions of [characters] Glinda and Elphaba, but to promote it.”

“They’re incredible. I’m unendingly proud,” Ethan added.

For those unversed, Ethan and Ariana started dating in the summer of 2023 while filming the musical fantasy film Wicked

Speculations about their romance sparked after Ethan divorced Lilly Jay and Ariana parted ways with her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

