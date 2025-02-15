'Euphoria' undergoes major cast changes ahead of season three

Euphoria is making significant cast changes as it gears up for its highly anticipated third season.

The critically acclaimed drama, created by Sam Levinson, has finally resumed production after multiple delays.

However, the new season is not expected to premiere until 2026.

According to Daily Mail, among the confirmed returning cast members are Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Elordi.

They will be joined by Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow, who are also set to reprise their roles.

Additionally, Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been promoted to series regulars, while Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo will guest star.

Moreover, the show is also introducing several new faces, including Grammy-winning artist Rosalía, Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, and veteran actor Kadeem Hardison.

Meanwhile, other newcomers include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, James Landry Hébert, and Anna Van Patten.

However, Euphoria is also bidding farewell to key cast members. Algee Smith and Nika King will not be returning for the third season, marking a significant change for Zendaya’s character Rue, as her on-screen mother (King) and sister Gia (previously played by Storm Reid) will be absent.

Smith, who portrayed football player Chris McKay, also exits the series.

Although initial reports suggested that Dominic Fike would not be returning, sources have since claimed otherwise.

As per the publication, the latest departures follow previous exits, including Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat and left the series in August 2022.

Furthermore, the show suffered a tragic loss in July 2023 when Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, passed away from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 25.

Since its debut in 2019, Euphoria has garnered a massive following for its raw portrayal of addiction, love, loss, and the challenges of teenage life.