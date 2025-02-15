King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats

King Charles on Saturday issued a statement to mark the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag, seen by many as his first subtle diplomatic messaging since Donald Trump shocked Canada with threats to use economic force as part of his efforts to coerce the country into becoming a US state.

The statement said, "Today my wife and I join with Canadians across Canada, and around the world, to commemorate an important milestone-the 60th anniversary of the Canadian flag.

The king said, "For my own part, it is a symbol that never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration, as I recall wit the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships.

The Prime Minister is the Head of Government, and the Monarch – currently King Charles III – is the Head of State.

His powers and responsibilities are established and limited by the Canadian Constitution and several other laws.

The king is currently in no position to voice his thoughts about the threats being hurled by Trump at Canada but his statement on a day of national importance suggests that he would stay neutral in the diplomatic feud between the two countries and accept whatever choice Canadians make in the future.

Trump seems to have pitted Canadians against the Americans with his remarks that Canada should become the 51s state of the United States.

Some Canadians are already using social media, calling for the boycott of US products.

