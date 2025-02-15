Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae

A renowned actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, is eager to share the screen with her husband, musician and actor Malcolm McRae, but she has one firm condition.

While speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of The Gorge in Los Angeles on February 12, the 28-year-old shared what must happen for her and McRae to act in a movie together.

She articulated, "I mean, I would love to. It would just have to be the right script.”

For the unversed, Anya’s new movie, The Gorge, premiered on Valentine’s Day, i.e., February 14, 2025.

The movie is about two operatives, played by her and Miles Teller, who work in guard towers on opposite sides of a large, mysterious gorge, and when a threat appears, they must protect the world and themselves from danger.

It is significant to mention that The Queen's Gambit star was in a relationship in April 2021.

However, a year later, Anya Taylor-Joy secretly married Malcolm McRae in New Orleans and in October 2023, they had another wedding in Venice, Italy.