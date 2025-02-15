 
Geo News

Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' star stuns with a surprising take on sharing the screen with Malcolm McRae

By
News Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae

A renowned actress, Anya Taylor-Joy, is eager to share the screen with her husband, musician and actor Malcolm McRae, but she has one firm condition.

While speaking to PEOPLE magazine at the premiere of The Gorge in Los Angeles on February 12, the 28-year-old shared what must happen for her and McRae to act in a movie together.

She articulated, "I mean, I would love to. It would just have to be the right script.”

For the unversed, Anya’s new movie, The Gorge, premiered on Valentine’s Day, i.e., February 14, 2025.

The movie is about two operatives, played by her and Miles Teller, who work in guard towers on opposite sides of a large, mysterious gorge, and when a threat appears, they must protect the world and themselves from danger.

It is significant to mention that The Queen's Gambit star was in a relationship in April 2021.

However, a year later, Anya Taylor-Joy secretly married Malcolm McRae in New Orleans and in October 2023, they had another wedding in Venice, Italy.

Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors video
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail