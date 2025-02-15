'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed

Bridgerton" fans got a first glimpse of the hit Netflix show's season four on Friday, which will see a romance blossom between the noble family's second son Benedict and a servant.

At an event in London, showrunner Jess Brownell joined actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha to tease photos and a sneak peek video of their characters Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie Baek’s upcoming relationship.

The Regency-era romance series is based on the "Bridgerton" books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season skipped the third book in Quinn's series about Benedict to focus on his brother Colin and Penelope Featherington.

But the next season, still in production, shines a light on Benedict, who, long reluctant to settle down, becomes mesmerised by a mysterious "lady in silver" at his mother's masquerade ball.

Based on the available information, Bridgerton Season 4 does not have an officially confirmed release date yet. Given the production timeline and post-production processes, it is expected that the season might premiere sometime around Christmas 2025 or Valentine's Day 2026.