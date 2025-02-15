 
Geo News

'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed

Bridgerton is hit Netflix shows and fans are eagerly waiting for the season 4

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Bridgerton Season 4 release date revealed

Bridgerton" fans got a first glimpse of the hit Netflix show's season four on Friday, which will see a romance blossom between the noble family's second son Benedict and a servant.

At an event in London, showrunner Jess Brownell joined actors Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha to tease photos and a sneak peek video of their characters Benedict Bridgerton and maid Sophie Baek’s upcoming relationship.

The Regency-era romance series is based on the "Bridgerton" books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season skipped the third book in Quinn's series about Benedict to focus on his brother Colin and Penelope Featherington.

But the next season, still in production, shines a light on Benedict, who, long reluctant to settle down, becomes mesmerised by a mysterious "lady in silver" at his mother's masquerade ball.

Based on the available information, Bridgerton Season 4 does not have an officially confirmed release date yet. Given the production timeline and post-production processes, it is expected that the season might premiere sometime around Christmas 2025 or Valentine's Day 2026.

Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco gets super emotional over Selena Gomez
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
King Charles beautifully articulates feelings for Canada amid US threats
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
'Captain America: Brave New World' director reacts to 'reshoots' reports
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
John Legend shares emotional story behind his favorite song
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors video
Meghan Markle determined to quash Prince Harry divorce rumors
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Pamela Anderson stuns fans with stylish look at 'The Last Showgirl' premiere
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Angelina Jolie feels Brad Pitt smear campaign worked in his favour: Source
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail
Rihanna open to 'flood cash' to save A$AP Rocky from jail