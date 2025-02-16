 
Geo News

Prince William asked to quit Kingship, given ‘second division' career

Prince William is mocked by an expert before becoming the next King

By
Web Desk
|

February 16, 2025

Prince William is told there is no future for him in the monarchy.

The Prince of Wales, is told to look for an alternate career as his to-be throne is in danger.

David Starkey, writer of books like Henry: Model of a Tyrant and Magna Carta: The True Story Behind the Charter, 'Hopeless’ royal would be better as ‘second division football manager

He added that the monarchy is "fading into irrelevance" and continued that "nature intended him" to take up a different career.

This comes as expert Andrew Morton’s revelation about Prince William’s knowledge on his duties.

Royal author Andrew Morton said: "William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana.

“'When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,' said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no you can't, you've got to be king'," Morton continued.

Meghan Markle ‘intense PDA' with Prince Harry has ulterior motive, says expert video
Meghan Markle ‘intense PDA' with Prince Harry has ulterior motive, says expert
Prince Harry has time traveled as Meghan ‘takes care of babies' video
Prince Harry has time traveled as Meghan ‘takes care of babies'
Blake Lively challenges Justin Baldoni in new statement
Blake Lively challenges Justin Baldoni in new statement
Selena Gomez drops hints about Benny Blanco proposal
Selena Gomez drops hints about Benny Blanco proposal
Rihanna pays ASAP Rocky Valentine's Day tribute amid trial
Rihanna pays ASAP Rocky Valentine's Day tribute amid trial
Prince Andrew branded ‘sleaze ball' for only thinking about ONE man video
Prince Andrew branded ‘sleaze ball' for only thinking about ONE man
Jennifer Garner sparks health concerns post L.A wildfires: Source
Jennifer Garner sparks health concerns post L.A wildfires: Source
Dave Grohl spotted with wife first time since baby scandal
Dave Grohl spotted with wife first time since baby scandal