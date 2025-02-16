Prince William asked to quit Kingship, given ‘second division' career

Prince William is told there is no future for him in the monarchy.



The Prince of Wales, is told to look for an alternate career as his to-be throne is in danger.

David Starkey, writer of books like Henry: Model of a Tyrant and Magna Carta: The True Story Behind the Charter, 'Hopeless’ royal would be better as ‘second division football manager

He added that the monarchy is "fading into irrelevance" and continued that "nature intended him" to take up a different career.

This comes as expert Andrew Morton’s revelation about Prince William’s knowledge on his duties.

Royal author Andrew Morton said: "William and Harry were aware of their destiny. On one occasion the boys were discussing their futures with Diana.

“'When I grow up I want to be a policeman and look after you Mummy,' said William. Quick as a flash Harry replied, with a note of triumph in his voice, 'Oh no you can't, you've got to be king'," Morton continued.