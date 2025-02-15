Sean Ono Lennon reveals the truth about his iconic lineage

Sean Ono Lennon is embracing his iconic lineage, sharing that being the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono is not a burden.

Per PEOPLE magazine, at the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 2, the 49-year-old musician and songwriter talked about being the son of celebrity parents and how it affects his music career.

Sean said, "In terms of balancing and being the custodian of [my dad's] music and my own music, it's not a burden. It's honestly a great privilege for me.”

The Sugar Water star, whose singer-songwriter and musician father was murdered in December 1980 when he was five, added, "I just feel so lucky that I get to do good by my dad, you know?"

"It seems like a privilege, as his son, to be able to give back. He gave the world so much, and he gave me so much, and I just feel really honoured to be able to do justice by him if I can,” he explained.

For the unversed, following in the steps of his parents, Sean has been making music since he was young.

He has released three solo albums: Into the Sun (1998), Friendly Fire (2006), and Asterisms (2024) and has also worked on different music projects with bands.

It is pertinent to mention that at the 2025 Grammys, Sean Ono Lennon won an award with Simon Hilton for best boxed or special limited edition package.

The award was for the expanded version of his father’s album Mind Games, which first came out in October 1973.