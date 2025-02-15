 
Geo News

Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement

Philadelphia Eagles defeated Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl

By
Web Desk
|

February 15, 2025

Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley has condemned booing of Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl 2025.

In an interview with Howard Stern, he was asked whether he thinks the singer was engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I have no idea,” was Barkley's answer when the host asked “From where you’re sitting, you think Travis Kelce’s gonna marry Taylor Swift or what do you think? What’s gonna happen there?" 

He, however, decided to share his thoughts on what happened with Taylor Swift during the game.

“I will say this though. I will say this though. You know, I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there,” the running back for Philadelphia Eagles told Stern.

Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement

“She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger,” he continued.

“You know, we’re all about, in football, we’re all about, you know, how can we expand the game and make it more, you know, internationally and we’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and you know, apparently we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game and, you know, her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting,” he added.

Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Meghan Markle nears yet another milestone
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Drake takes the high road in beef with Kendrick Lamar?
Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report
Rihanna denying big claims about A$AP Rocky amid case: Report
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
Anya Taylor-Joy drops one condition for working with husband Malcolm McRae
'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series
'Stranger Things' star opens up about tearful goodbye to Netflix series
Renee Zellweger on sharing 'Bridget Jones' journey with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant
Renee Zellweger on sharing 'Bridget Jones' journey with Colin Firth, Hugh Grant
'Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower shares dark toll of playing villains
'Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower shares dark toll of playing villains
'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed
'Bridgerton' Season 4 release date revealed