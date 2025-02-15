Travis Kelce opponent defends Taylor Swift, shares thought on engagement

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley has condemned booing of Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl 2025.

In an interview with Howard Stern, he was asked whether he thinks the singer was engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“I have no idea,” was Barkley's answer when the host asked “From where you’re sitting, you think Travis Kelce’s gonna marry Taylor Swift or what do you think? What’s gonna happen there?"

He, however, decided to share his thoughts on what happened with Taylor Swift during the game.

“I will say this though. I will say this though. You know, I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don’t get it. I don’t get why she was getting hate there,” the running back for Philadelphia Eagles told Stern.

“She’s there supporting her significant other and she’s made the game bigger,” he continued.

“You know, we’re all about, in football, we’re all about, you know, how can we expand the game and make it more, you know, internationally and we’re traveling to Brazil and we’re traveling to Mexico, and you know, apparently we’re traveling to Australia soon, so we’re trying to expand the game and, you know, her being a part of it’s only helping that, so I don’t get the slack that she’s getting,” he added.