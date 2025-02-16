 
Jennifer Lopez shocks Ben Affleck with new move: Source

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has no plans to leave Los Angeles residence after wildfires

Web Desk
February 16, 2025

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying hard to stay close to Ben Affleck even months after finalizing divorce from the acting sensation.

Even though the multihyphenate recently sparked dating rumours with Kevin Costner, she is still in “love” with the Daredevil star, as per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com.

In an attempt to stay her kids close to Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s kids, the songbird, known for her diva behaviour, is secretly planning to make her way back into the actor’s life.

Reportedly, she wants to share a bond with Ben Affleck similar to what he and Garner share amid their years long “healthy co-parenting” relationship.

Nonetheless, Ben Affleck is reportedly not welcoming Jennifer Lopez’s moves.

“It's hard to imagine Ben's not a little overwhelmed by her refusal to let go,” claimed a source close to the former couple.

"A lot of people expected she'd move back to Miami or New York after the divorce,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source remarked, “It's definitely a surprise that she's chosen to put down roots in L.A. so far away from her family and most of her friends."

