Guitarist Brent Hinds receives tribute from band Mastodon despite feud

Mastodon pay tribute to late guitarist Brent Hinds

Mastodon just honoured the memory of their late guitarist, Brent Hinds.

The musician tragically passed away at the age of 51 after a motorcycle accident on August 20 and now, the heavy metal artists, who marked their first show since his passing, paid a tribute to Brent.

Drummer Brann Dailor told the crowd, "We lost somebody very special to us yesterday. Brent Hinds, 25 years with us as our guitar player, one of the most creative, beautiful people that we've ever come across in this world, tragically left us. Very, very unfortunate."

Despite Brent claiming earlier this year that he had been “kicked out” of Mastodon - also made up of Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders - Brann insists that there was a lot of "love" for him in the band.

The 50-year-old drummer continued, "We loved him so, so, so very much. And we had the ups and downs of a 25-year relationship, you know what I mean? It's not always perfect, it's not always amazing, but we were brothers to the end.”

"And we really loved each other and we made a lot, a lot of very beautiful music together. And I think that that's gonna stand the test of time, evidenced by you people here tonight,” the Blood and Thunder talent mentioned.

Brann further mentioned, "So we will continue to play Brent's beautiful, beautiful music that he helped us make, that we formed this band together and travelled the world together, slept in a van together, laid our heads down on beds of f**king kitty litter, got way too drunk to remember anything the next day about a thousand, million times over and over again with the love that we shared and the beauty, all the audiences that we played for, all the stages we stepped on.”

"I don't know. We're just at a loss for words. We're absolutely devastated and crushed to lose him and to be able to never have him back again. But you guys made it OK for us to come on stage and do this tonight. So that was for f****** Brent, OK? Thank you guys so much,” the Oblivion star said, expressing his gratitude to the fans.

"Thank your for helping us get through that one, it was f**king tough for us. But you guys are f**king amazing, so thank you,” Mastodon drummer, Brann Dailor concluded.