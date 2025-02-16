Dua Lipa celebrates rumoured fiance Callum Turner's birthday

Dua Lipa is marking Callum Turner's birthday amid the rumours of an engagement.

The pop star, 29, took to Instagram with some silly selfies taken with the Fantastic Beasts star's 35th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," Lipa wrote alongside silly photos of herself with Turner as they made funny faces at the camera.

Lipa and Turner were first romantically linked in January 2024, when they were spotted slow dancing at an afterparty for Turner's film Masters of Air.

The couple then went public with their romance in July 2024.

Although none of the stars have confirmed the engagement, the speculations began when Lipa posted holiday pictures in December 2024 featuring glimpses of a flashy ring.

The singer concealed her engagement finger on multiple occasions after that, including 2025 Paris Fashion Week and a Parisian dinner date with Turner.

She also dropped a closer look at the engagement ring in another Instagram post, which she captioned, "january things."