Photo: Kate Winslet reacts to Reese Witherspoon's 'grudge' claims: Report

Reese Witherspoon recently made a shock admission about Kate Winslet.

Explaining why she is not friends with the Titanic hitmaker anymore, Reese recalled in a recent interview, “I got up and I roasted her. But that was not the tone."

"The tone was British, elegant, classy, and ‘I was like, ‘Remember the time we got laser hair removal?’” she also disclosed.

“I’m still embarrassed about it,” Reese added.

She even claimed, “We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding. I think she doesn’t like me anymore. It was pretty bad.”

Nonetheless, a new report of Heat Magazine reported that Kate has been fuming over these feud rumours.

“Kate is pretty stunned by it all,” tipped a source explaining that Kate never had bad blood towards Reese.

“Sure, Reese made a blunder with her speech back in the day, but Kate would not be the type to cut a friend off over that,” the source declared.

They even shared why Kate has not been able to keep in touch with Reese by saying, “The way she tells it is that she just got very busy with life, and wasn’t around or able to devote much time to the friendship.”

“She certainly wasn’t carrying out some grudge,” they reassured in conclusion.