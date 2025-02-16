George Clooney's wife Amal steps into a new chapter

Amal Clooney, human rights lawyer and wife of George Clooney, has achieved a career milestone.

Per Yahoo, the 47-year-old has been appointed as a visiting professor of practice in international law at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, where she studied in 2000.

On the school’s website, Amal expressed her gratitude and happiness for being a part of one of the prestigious universities, saying, “I am honoured to be back at Oxford, this time not as a student but as a professor.”

She added, “It is a privilege to have this opportunity to engage with the next generation of global leaders and to contribute to the vibrant academic community at Oxford.”

“I look forward to collaborating with both faculty and students to advance access to justice around the world,” Amal concluded.

Notably, this news came after George, the Wolf actor, and Amal have moved back to the US from Europe.

For the unversed, the couple relocated to Europe a few years ago and share that they wanted to raise their twins there instead of in the US.

As per the same outlet, the family is living in New York City and will stay for a few months because George is working on a Broadway show, Good Night.

It is pertinent to mention that Amal Clooney and George Clooney, who tied the knot on September 27, 2014, have 7-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.