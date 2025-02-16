Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin’s marriage secret comes to light

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin just revealed the key “rule” that keeps their marriage strong.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE, the Hollywood couple shared how they keep their marriage strong.

Giving insight into their successful relationship, Barbara said, "When I travel, he's there with me and we're not away from each other.”

“When he's on set, I try to visit him. We have this rule that we're not supposed to be away from each other longer than two, three weeks,” the Hercules actress added.

In addition, Dylan noted, “I actually love having my wife with me on set.”

"It's definitely easier, but also, the funny thing is, the kind of big secret about the acting industry that being on set is actually really boring, so I always kind of feel bad. I'm always like, I hope she's having fun,” the Aftermath star explained.

For the unversed, Dylan and Barbara made their relationship public for the first time on Instagram in August 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair got engaged in September 2022 and after one year of their engagement, they tied the knot in 2023 in Hungary.