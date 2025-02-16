Alice Evans drops bombshell about her living situation amid legal battle

Alice Evans has shared that she is being evicted from her LA home after struggling to pay rent amid her ongoing court battle with ex Ioan Gruffudd.

Taking to her Instagram, the 56-year-old British-American actress revealed that she and her two daughters have “no way of renting even the cheapest room in the city.”

Evans claimed that they are facing money problems while she is in a court battle with the Fantastic Four actor.

She wrote, “Not sure of the date but guessing around 2016. Happy times before the bomba was dropped! Funnily enough in the neighbourhood where we're currently living.” (sic)

The Fascination star added, “I have TWO big pieces of news for you all. This one is about home life. So we're going to be evicted, and we have no way of renting even the cheapest room anywhere in this city.”

“Don't be sad - this is not a cry for sympathy or for help but just to say that I will be live - posting what goes on in the court: the eviction and passing on tips for anybody else who finds themselves in this situation,” Evans noted.

The Abduction Club alum also posted an old photo with her daughters and was believed to be renting a home with them in California after her split.

For the unversed, a year ago, Evans told her friends that she could not pay her rent or buy food and even thought about working at Starbucks while going through her long divorce with Gruffudd, per Daily Mail.

Notably, the celebrity couple, who was married in September 2007, was officially divorced in July last year.

However, they are still in a legal fight over spousal support, child custody, and financial support for their daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

It is pertinent to mention that the money Evans got from selling their marital home, which was supposed to be $100,000, is now gone, as she spent much of it on lawyers and is now struggling with money.