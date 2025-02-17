Miles Teller reveals wife's wish to costar with him

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry recently lost their Los Angeles home to the wildfires

Miles Teller would love to play onscreen husband to his wife Keleigh Sperry.

Teller opened up about the wish during the premiere of his latest movie The Gorge. The couple walked the red carpet together.

While the Whiplash star has previously starred opposite his wife in Taylor Swift’s 2021 music video for I Bet You Think About Me and a 2023 Super Bowl ad, they have yet to star in a movie as a couple.

“She always wants to play my wife in a movie, so I would love for that to happen,” Teller told People. “She actually shot a scene in War Dogs. She wasn’t my love interest and then they cut it. No fault to hers, but I would love to do a movie.”

The premiere came after the couple lost their beloved Los Angeles home in the recent wildfires. Teller has since opened up about grieving the loss of a sense of home and also talked about the tragedy during his speech at the premiere.

He said: "I just want to thank you all for coming. I mean, I know personally, I'm sure a lot of people in here know as well, it's been a tough couple of weeks in Los Angeles, so I appreciate everyone who's taking the time to come out tonight. We know there's been a lot of displacement and it's not the easiest thing to do."

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy starring The Gorge is now streaming on Apple TV+.