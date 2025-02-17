Kate Middleton ‘intentional' fashion choices explained by expert

Kate Middleton’s fashion strategy is branded confusing by a style expert.



The Princess of Wales, who recently passed a statement about her style sense through Kensington Palace, has ‘special’ reason to do it.

Speaking to The Telegraph, fashion expert Tamara Abraham explained: "The Bears Jeremy Allen White, Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter actor, and Katy Perry have all worn similar outfits day after day to make any paparazzi photographs of them less interesting and sellable."

This comes as Kensington Palace announced: “There is an absolute feeling that [the public work] is not about what the princess is wearing,”

“She wants the focus to be on the really important issues, the people and the causes she is spotlighting. There will always be an appreciation of what the princess is wearing from some of the public and she gets that.

"But do we need to be officially always saying what she is wearing? No. The style is there but it’s about the substance,” noted the Palace.