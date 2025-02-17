Adrien Brody talks about ‘tremendous' work in ‘The Brutalist'

Adrien Brody is teary eyed as he wins the best actor award for his movie The Brutalist.



The actor has received the accolade at the British Academy Film Award.

Speaking in his winning speech, an emotional Brody says: “Where do I begin? I am so grateful, and I want to thank this institution for not only honoring me, but for everyone here tonight who's done such great work, and everyone who's been nominated and for acknowledging all of this hard work," said Brody, 51.

"This film is really about this pursuit of leaving something meaningful, and I think that's something we can all relate to. So I congratulate you all. I share this with my fellow esteemed nominees, Ralph, Coleman, Hugh, Timothée, Sebastian, I admire all your work tremendously," he added.

He added: "I want to thank the BAFTA voters. I greatly appreciate this. I also want to thank the British public for embracing me and my creative endeavors," he said. "I was recently brave enough to step back on the stage here, and lived here for a while in London. This is incredibly meaningful as England has felt quite a bit like home lately."