BAFTA host pokes fun at Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet

At the 2025 Bafta ceremony, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner became the target of host David Tennant's sharp jokes.



During the top British film award ceremony, the Scottish host took aim at the Oscar hopeful, who is sitting with his model/girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

"Here is someone else who deserves a special mention. We're very lucky enough to be joined tonight by the runner-up in the recent Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest in New York."

"Welcome to the BAFTAs,” he said, referring to the 2024 'lookalike' contest of the Dune star, which he hilariously even visited and managed to come in the second position.

"There is a definite likeness there,” the Harry Potter star said while shaking hands with him. "How long are you in London?" the host quizzed. “Three days,” Timothée replied.

David then swiped at his girlfriend Kylie, joking that she was a double rather than the original.

"Good attention to detail," the 53-year-old joked. "You're with a Kylie Jenner lookalike."

Blank at first, The Kardashian star assured everyone that she was the real deal before laughing at the quip.

Timothée meanwhile lost the best actor category to Adrien Brody at the 2025 Bafta.