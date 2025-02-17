Zoe Saldana shares heartfelt tribute to family as she wins BAFTA award

Zoe Saldana won the British Academy Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Emilia Pérez.

The actress took the Royal Festival Hall stage in London on February 16 and gave a special shout-out to her family in the acceptance speech.

“I was told not to cry by my children so I'm going to try. This is so validating and a true honor,” said Saldana.

The Avatar star went on to say, "This was a creative challenge of a lifetime. How do you begin to even approach a film that defies categorization, you start by taking the lead with Jacques Audiard, so thank you very much. I want to thank my very wonderful cast and the crew who poured their hearts into the film."

"I want to thank my mom for being such a selfless person," the actress added. "Thanks to you I'm able to do anything I want. My husband, you are God's favorite and I hate it — but you are so beautiful!"

It is pertinent to mention that Saldana and her husband Marco Perego welcomed three sons, 10-year-old twins Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio, and Zen Anton, 8.