Katie Price addresses dramatic weight loss as fans worry

Katie Price has opened up about her dramatic transformation that left fans concerned about her health.

The former model, 46, recently raised concerns among followers as they noticed her much slimmer appearance on social media.

The reality star repeatedly denied suspicions linking her weight loss to Ozempic injections until recently when the mom-of-five broke her silence on the real reason behind her weight loss.

Price is now telling her fans that it was nothing but a shift in her diet as she switched to healthier approaches, per The Sun.

The OnlyFans model explained that she had been eating the wrong foods previously which left her feeling "puffy" and made people accustomed to seeing her as "bigger" in recent years.

Price insisted that her weight loss was an outcome of healthier lifestyle choices as she is now focused on being in a better, more positive place both mentally and physically, she told the publication.

The Mucky Mansion star elaborated that her weight loss was achieved through natural methods, meaning she pays close attention to her diet and incorporates more physical activity into her routine.

"I was eating the wrong things. Potatoes pasta, carbs, they just puffed me up and made me fart but I've cleaned up my diet a lot and eat better things so now I don't fart."

In another interview, the former Glamour model credited her decision to come off of IVF as the actual reason behind her slimmed-down figure, The Mirror noted.

“So people have said I've lost loads of weight. Now there's a programme coming out in January, my IVF journey. Anyone you know who's had IVF, you put on weight. I had three IVFs the past 15 months. They all failed,” she said on Rob Moore's podcast Disruptors.