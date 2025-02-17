Chris Rock celebrates 60th birthday with Hollywood A-listers

Chris Rock rang in his 60th birthday surrounded by Hollywood A-listers.

The comedian threw a star-studded bash for his 60th birthday at the luxurious steak house Crane Club in New York City on Saturday—about a week after his February 7 birthday.

Celebrities that made it to the guest list were Madonna, Bill Murray, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry, Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola as well as Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld.

Rock exuded class in a dark gray pinstripe suit, which he wore unbuttoned to reveal a textured black sweater underneath.

Meanwhile, Madonna showed up in a black slip dress with lace details, sheer tights, and knee-high leather boots with corset lacing. She also wore a black leather jacket with a fur collar and sleeves to the West Chelsea restaurant.

On the work front, the comedian hosted Saturday Night Live for the fourth time.

He also released his latest comedy special Selective Outrage in 2023, before narrating and executive producing the 2024 animated series Everybody Still Hates Chris, a spinoff of his 2005 show Everybody Hates Chris.