South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead in Seoul, confirm police

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron has passed away at the age of 24.

As per BBC, the actress was found dead at her home in Seoul by a friend on Sunday.

After finding Kim was unresponsive, the actress' friend called the police.

However, the police officers have found no foul play, but the investigation regarding the actress' death is still ongoing.

For those unversed, Kim, who was one of the most promising actresses in South Korea, began her career as a child actor.

Born in 2000, she rose to fame with her roles in the films A Brand New Life and A Girl at My Door.

She also appeared in television shows such as Mirror of the Witch.