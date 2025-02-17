 
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson make dramatic exit at 'SNL' 50th anniversary concert

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the attendees at the SNL 50th anniversary concert last weekend

February 17, 2025

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are making headlines for storming out of Saturday Night Live last Friday.

Their abrupt exit coincided with a joke Jimmy Fallon was making at the moment that there weren't going to be any awards that night.

"Apparently, there's been some confusion. This is just a concert. We're not giving out any awards tonight. So I just want to make sure that everyone knows that," Fallon had quipped after which the camera caught Tom and Rita on their staged walkout.

Rita even shot a theatrical glare in Fallon's direction before exiting with Tom hand in hand.

Fallon continued to joke, "Tom? Rita? We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn't their fault."

Recently, in Peacock's documentary series SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Tom remarked his SNL experiences as "the single most exciting thing that has happened in my career," The Mirror US reported.

"The fact that they just put their head down and plowed through it was actually a bit of a life lesson for me. Don't read the bad reviews because someone out there is just going to hate your guts," recalled his adventures on the show.

He continued, "The cliché of saying it was a dream come true doesn't do it justice. It's a fantasy made real."

Tom has been a familiar face on SNL with his several appearances, including a memorable Christmas special sketch last year alongside host Martin Short. 

