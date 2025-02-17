Prince Harry receives support as he assures Invictus Games will go on

Prince Harry has received support after a Birmingham MP voiced strong support for the Duke’s return to the UK for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

Veterans Minister Al Carns, MP for Selly Oak in Birmingham, praised Harry as an "amazing patron" and assured that Birmingham would rise to the challenge as he promised full support for the event.

This comes after Harry announced that the games would continue as long as challenges remain in a powerful concluding speech.

"And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it... the Games will go on," Harry told the crowd during his closing speech.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Carns, who also attended the games in Canada, said, "We will get behind it, I can guarantee you.

"Birmingham has really good spirit and the UK is increasingly involved and committed to delivering support to its veterans,” he added.

Carns also had a meeting with Harry as he joined him for breakfast to discuss the 2027 Games. "We talked about how we can broaden out the Games from an international perspective, make it connect more into society, how we could connect it into schools and make sure people know about it from a young age,” he said.

"It’s going to be amazing. We’re going to try and build a real festival feel. Birmingham has good pedigree in running big events, like the Commonwealth Games."