Prince Harry Invictus Games wrap up with powerful message from Jelly Roll

Prince Harry has wrapped up the 2025 Invictus Games on Sunday, February 16.

The closing ceremony of the prestigious event, founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, saw performance from the country music superstar, Jelly Roll.

Taking to the stage, Roll expressed feeling honoured to perform “in front of some of the greatest and strongest people across the entire world tonight.”

“My name is Jason Jelly Roll DeFord and this song is called 'I Am Not Okay,’” Jelly Roll stated.

Sharing a special message with the crown, he said, “First of all, I would just like to thank everybody with the Invictus Games for having me here tonight and letting me bring my form of therapeutic music here tonight to serve those who have served us across the world.”

He went on to add, “But I want to be clear right now about what’s happening on this stage. I am an overweight man with a microphone. The real heroes are the athletes and the families that are in this building right now, and I want you to know, whenever you go home after these 11 days of adrenaline and you finally sit down and in a few months from now when the world finally comes back around, I want you to know this.”

“If you ever hear that voice in your head saying you can’t be anything but great, it’s the voice of a liar!” he added before performing his song, Liar.

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry’s 2025 Invictus Games began on February 8 with an Opening ceremony which was also attended by the Duke of Sussex’s wife, Meghan Markle.